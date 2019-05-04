In the top of the eighth inning Jazmyn Rollin, who already hit a 3-run home run in the first, was expected to be the third batter in the inning.

So as Brooke Wilmes stepped to the plate, Rollin was talking over her game plan with hitting coach Chris Malveaux.

Before they could finish their conversation about if Rollin would swing at Cayla Drotar’s changeup, Rollin heard the “ping” come off of Wilmes bat.

Right away, she knew Wilmes just ended the game with a walk-off solo home run, giving Missouri a 7-6 win over No. 16 South Carolina Saturday. The Tigers also earned the series win and will go for the sweep on Sunday.

“We went, ‘Well, we will talk tomorrow,'” Rollin said of her conversation with Malveaux.

For the second straight game, Missouri won in walk-off fashion. On Friday it was senior Kolby Romaine with a big hit on her senior weekend, on Saturday Wilmes made the clutch hit.

Unlike Friday, when Romaine was watching anxiously hoping Kim Wert would score off of her single, Wilmes knew right away she won the game.

After hitting the ball to deep right-center field, Wilmes threw her arms in the air and began rounding the bases. There were no thoughts, she said, just her arms high in the air and before she knew it she was at home plate joined by her teammates.

But her preparation for that at-bat began on Friday. Drotar, who earned the loss for South Carolina, started for the Gamecocks on Friday. Wilmes, who was one for three on Friday, did not record a hit against Crotar in the series opener.

She took note, though, of the fact that Crotar was throwing her a rise ball outside constantly.

In the eighth inning she saw it out of the hand perfectly.

“I put a really good swing on it and it just happened to go out,” Wilmes said.

It’s no coincidence that Wilmes was in that position, as Missouri’s leadoff hitter. Despite being just a sophomore, head coach Larissa Anderson said Wilmes plays with the confidence of an upperclassmen.

“She puts the team on her shoulders. She is willing to do anything and she knows her role,” Anderson said. “She knows exactly what she needs to do.”

On Saturday Brooke’s job wasn’t just to hit a home run in the eighth inning, but she was the Tigers most effective hitter. She tallied four hits in five at-bats.

Much like Friday’s game, the Tigers trailed throughout much of the game, but Missouri rallied late when the bats got going.

“It starts with the first person who goes out to bat. If they have a solid at bat we know the person behind them is going to do their job,” Wilmes said. “For me it’s just to get on base and then from there everything will trickle down to everybody else.”

In the bottom of the fourth inning, trailing 6-3, Romaine began the inning with a single to second base. That set the tone.

Kendyll Bailey reached on a fielder’s choice and Callie Martin drew a walk right after Bailey. A few batters later, Regan Nash ripped a double to left field scoring both Martin and Bailey, cutting the deficit to just one run.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Hatti Moore scored after Wert reached first base on an error, tying the game at six runs each.

At that point, Madi Norman, who pitched all seven innings of Friday’s game, was back in the circle in relief.

“It gives me confidence in the fact that no matter what happens, my team has my back and I have their back,” said Norman, who pitched four innings and gave up just two hits.

Cassie Gasper started the game, but pitched just one inning after giving up four hits and three runs. Anderson’s plan, as the game continued, was to put Norman in the circle if the game got close.

Eli Daniel pitched three innings, but after Missouri cut the deficit to one run, Anderson made the change.

“I just wanted to keep my team in the game,” Norman said.

She did just that and gave Wilmes time to make the game-winning hit.

On Friday, after Romaine hit her walk-off single she saw the water dunk coming and avoided it during her Southeastern Conference Network interview.

Wilmes couldn’t avoid hers. Her teammates Wert and Romaine came up behind her, after her interview, and got her dunk straight on.

The water was cold, but Wilmes didn't mind one bit.

“I’ll take that every single day,” she said.

