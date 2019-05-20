Heavy rain and lightning forced the postponement of the Class 5 Sectional 4 track and field meet at William Chrisman Saturday, but that didn’t keep a trio of Bears and a stunned Indian from enjoying great success and punching their tickets to state.

Chrisman’s Camryn Holloman edged Lee’s Summit West’s Jessica Haney 37 feet, 1 inch to 37 feet on her final triple jump event to bring home a gold medal.

Her teammate, Reana Lagrone tied her personal best of 10 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.

And Jacque David broke her school record and personal best 136-3 discus with a mammoth toss of 148-7.

Gavyn Monday topped one of the most talented 400-meter fields in the state with a stunning time of 49.94 seconds to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 100 (11.07).

“I know what you’re thinking,” quipped Monday, “where did that come from? I’m asking myself that question, too. I’ve been trying to break 50 (seconds) all season and I guess I picked the right time to do it.”

What pleased him even more is that his Fort Osage teammate, Ben Preston, finished fourth in a time of 52.95 seconds to join Monday at state.

“I’m so happy for Ben,” Monday said. “We both picked the right time to have one of our best meets.”

Fort Osage boys coach Eric Holmes was not surprised by their success.

“Two guys who have worked hard all season and they came up big today,” Holmes said. “We all knew Gavyn was capable of breaking 50 (seconds) and he got it done today.”

Holloman, Lagrone and David all huddled in the Chrisman locker room as the storms caused three lightning delays and a final, two-hour plus rain delay that forced the meet to be postponed until Monday.

“I was just feeling it today,” said David, who was second in the shot put with a throw of 44-3.5. “When I threw that 148-7 – the minute it left my hand I thought, ‘That’s going out there – way out there.’”

Holloman, who has been battling an ankle injury, said it posed no problem Saturday.

“We had it taped up,” Holloman said, “our trainer Lindsay (Holder) did a great job helping me this week and despite the rain, it was good jumping conditions early in the morning.”

Lagrone agreed, adding, “We started very early and that helped all the pole vaulters. This is the first time I have won at sectionals and it’s very exciting.”

Other area athletes who qualified for state by finishing in the top four at sectional, were Chrisman’s Tony Hilton, 43-1, triple jump, fourth; Emari Grimes, Fort Osage, 100 meters, second (12.29) and 400, third (58.59); Truman’s Kennedy Rucker, 300 hurdles, second, (46.57); Fort Osage’s Mallory Huber, second, discus, 120-6; Fort Osage’s Samantha Mygatt, pole vault, fourth, 9-6.