ODESSA, Mo. – The Grain Valley boys and girls track and field teams will send large contingents to the Class 4 state championships this weekend.

Both squads earned a pair of wins and had multiple qualifiers in the Class 4 Sectional 4 meet Saturday and Monday at Odessa High School.

Tyler Luke led the way for the boys team, winning the 200 meters (22.38 seconds), taking second in the 100 (11.46) and teaming with Mason Rogers, Nate Booker and Logan Pratt for a win in the 400 (4x100) relay (43.28) and a second-place finish in the 800 (4x200) relay (1:29.90).

Royce Fisher and Jaiden Yarber also qualified for state in two events. Yarber took second in in the 300 hurdles (40.04) and third in the 110 hurdles (15.60), while Fisher advanced with a runner-up finish in the 3,200 (with a school-record time of 9:34.83, a personal best by 31 seconds) and a third in the 1,600 (4:30.81).

Cole Hayes (pole vault, 12 feet, third) and Willie Lanear (300 hurdles, 40.52, fourth) also advanced to state.

Morgan Scott led the way for the Grain Valley girls, winning the 800 (2:22.17) and taking third in the long jump (16-7). She also teamed with Kailey Larson, Lilly Ogle and Valerie Holcomb to win the 3,200 relay (9:49.85) and teamed with Avery Huffman, Jay’Onna Perry and Gracie LaForge to finish second in the 1,600 relay (4:04.73).

Perry took third in the 300 hurdles (45.22) and Abby Castle was fourth in the pole vault (9-6) and Huffman, Perry, Jordyn Weems and LaForge were fourth in the 800 relay (1:48.86) to advance.

Shaun Ross advanced in two events for Van Horn, taking fourth in the 100 (11.65) and teaming with Tyrique Ross, Isaac Fue-King and Arlandes Mitchell to take third in the 800 relay (1:31.33).

For Oak Grove, Lilli Weir won the girls javelin with a toss of 141 feet, 11 inches, nearly 10 feet better than the runner-up. Nathan Foster qualified for the Panther boys by taking fourth in the 400 (49.97).