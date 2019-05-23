Rock Bridge boys tennis knows the task at hand.

The Bruins have prepared for the state championships all season, knowing that they had the potential to not only advance to Springfield, but lift a state title once there.

The three-day MSHSAA boys tennis state championships start Thursday morning at the Cooper Tennis Complex.

The first day will be the team championship with Rock Bridge two wins away from a fourth straight state title. The Bruins would be the first Missouri public school team to accomplish that feat.

Rock Bridge will face Joplin in the semifinals at 9 a.m. and should it advance, it’ll face the winner of Rockhurst versus Saint Louis University High at 1 p.m. in the championship.

On Friday and possibly Saturday, Rock Bridge competitors will compete in the individual tournament.

Bruins’ seniors Jake Fraunfelder and Zach Grueber will compete in the singles bracket, while the duos of Kam Farid and Max Litton, as well as Luke Bouchard and Kavin Anand, will vie for the doubles crown.

Fraunfelder and Grueber won the Class 2 doubles championship a year ago and have taken possibly an even bigger challenge by splitting up for their final high school tournament before going to play Division I tennis next year at UMKC and Wichita State respectively.

Five of the top six players for Rock Bridge (the exception is Litton, a freshman) are seniors and will travel to Springfield from Columbia after Rock Bridge’s unofficial graduation Wednesday night for athletes that might not be in town for the official ceremony on Saturday morning at Mizzou Arena.

“It’s a great opportunity ... When they came in as freshmen their goal was to be able to win four consecutive team state championships,” Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb said.

Loeb thought the Bruins had a chance to accomplish this feat when that quintet entered the program more than three years ago.

“It’s been challenging each year but it was just a challenge worth seeking given the group we had coming in and seeing if we can make that happen and here we are with a great opportunity to do it,” Loeb added.

