COLUMBIA, Mo. - Lee’s Summit North boys track and field coach Eric Davis is a man of few words.

But when he speaks up, he’s worth listening to.

After his Broncos scored 49 points for a Class 5 second-place state finish at state at Battle High School in Columbia Saturday, he looked at senior Devon Richardson and said, “He’s not just super, he’s Superman.”

For what Davis believes is a state first, the lanky senior won two events that were taking place at the same time.

Richardson won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 10 inches, which broke his Class 5 state mark of 6-8 that he sat last year for the 2018 state champion Broncos.

While competing in the high jump, he also competed in the triple jump – with two preliminary jumps and a winning jump of 48 feet, 3.5 inches.

“I really wanted that triple jump, since I only got to jump once then go compete in the high jump,” said Richardson, who has signed with Pittsburg State University. “I wish we could have won state again, but the last three years we’ve been third, first and second, so I guess it’s been a good run.

“I wouldn’t want to compete on any other team for any other coach. This has been my family the past four years.”

Hazelwood West won the team title with 66 points, followed by the Broncos (49), Columbia Rock Bridge (48) and Jefferson City (44). The four top schools bring home state trophies.

Blue Springs was 17th (19), Blue Springs South was 27th (6) and Fort Osage was 30th (5).

Lee’s Summit West ran away with the girls crown with 86 points. Pattonville (63), Ozark (43) and Battle (42) rounded out the top four teams.

Lee’s Summit North was 12th (23), Fort Osage 16th (17), Blue Springs 20th (12) and Blue Springs South 41st (1).

Read Tuesday’s Examiner for a roundup of all the Eastern Jackson County performers.