Lee’s Summit North senior midfielder Madelyn Robinson raced onto the field during halftime, carrying a backpack.

She received cheers from the home crowd as she sat on the bench and changed from her running shoes to her soccer cleats. About two hours earlier she had just competed in the 4x800-meter relay Saturday at the Class 5 Missouri State High School Track and Field Championships at Battle High School in Columbia.

After the race, she rushed to Lee’s Summit North High School for the girls soccer team’s quarterfinal match with Liberty, making the 90-minute drive. The soccer game was moved from 1 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. because of possible inclement weather coming in the late afternoon.

Robinson was initially supposed to compete on Friday at state track, but the meet site at Jefferson City High School was devastated by a tornado, damaging much of the stands and the press box, along with the track and playing field.

That forced the Missouri State High School Activities Association to make state track a one-day event at three different locations, making Robinson having to compete in track and soccer in the same day.

She was subbed in with 30 minutes left in the game and even scored a goal late in the game, but it wasn’t enough as North’s season came to an end in a 4-1 loss to Liberty.

Robinson scored on a long pass from senior Joanie Westcoat, as she put in a shot from close-range. However, that cut Liberty’s lead to 3-1, and Liberty sophomore Maya Gaona put the game away when she received a direct free kick from a teammate, made a quick turn and blasted a 25-yard shot past North’s diving goalkeeper Morgan Glasgow to make it 4-1 in the 71st minute.

The Broncos, who finished 8-13, struggled to get the ball inside the 18-yard box as the Blue Jays defense stymied them for most of the game. North often had to settle for shots from 30 to 40 yards away from the goal.

Liberty didn’t have much trouble creating chances as it held an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal, including 6-0 in the first half.

Madilyn Hamline scored the only goal in the first half to put Liberty up 1-0. She later received a through ball from a teammate, outran a pair of North defenders and beat Glasgow on a challenge to make 2-0 early in the second half.

In the 55th minute, Gaona made it 3-0 when she spun around a North defender and put it into an empty net after Glasgow came off her line. The Broncos mustered more of an attack in the second half, but could only muster one goal.

