A-Bow-K did it not just once but twice Thursday night in Babe Ruth 12U softball at Rolling Hills park.

Not only did A-Bow-K beat Lady River Rats 21-4 in the first game, they also won in the nightcap against Show-Me State Home Inspections by a score of 9-6.

A-Bow-K, improving to 2-2 on the season, actually trailed Lady River Rats 2-0 after the first inning. But it was pretty much all A-Bow-K after that with 14 runs in the second inning and seven again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Mabry Caton picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K while Brooklynn Morris took the loss for Lady River Rats. Caton pitched all three innings and struck out five batters while giving up four runs on five hits and two walks. Morris, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven walks.

A-Bow-K also out-hit Lady River Rats 8-5, with Cayle John going 2-for-3 with one double and four RBIs. Amera Wright also doubled and drove in one run while Mabry Caton, Kierstyn Woodruff, Emma Wells and Jentry Fenton added one single and one RBI each and Katie Fenical with one single.

For Lady River Rats, who dropped to 2-5 on the season, Haile Fuemmeler went 2-for-2 with a double and one RBI. Brooklynn Morris had one single and one RBI while Leah Noll and Kandyce Campbell added one single each.

In the nightcap, A-Bow-K led Show-Me State Home Inspections from start to finish by pushing across three runs in the first and one again in the second. Meanwhile, after Show-Me State Home Inspections closed the gap with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, A-Bow-K came back and plated two in the third and three in the fourth to extend the lead to 9-3. Show-Me State Home Inspections then sent three runs across in the bottom of the fourth.

Addison Johnson had six strikeouts in four innings to pick up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K. Johnson also gave up seven runs on seven hits and two walks. Le’Asia Bruce took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections, who dropped to 1-5 on the season, by giving up nine runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Amera Wright had three of the team’s five hits for a-Bow-K with three singles and one RBI. Katie Fenical finished the game with one single and one RBI while Maby Caton added one single.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Brooklyn Brown went 2-for-2 with one double and one RBI. Shelby Munden also had two hits, one of which went for a double. Lexi Lane added two singles, Rowan Stock one single and one RBI and Adilynn Mathis with one RBI.



