Blue Springs Post 499 Fike split a pair of games over the weekend in the Satchel Paige Tournament.

On Saturday, Blue Springs (4-1) got strong pitching performances from Marshall Standley and Tommy Mortallaro in a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Blues.

Standley tossed 3 1/3 innings and allowed just one unearned run on four hits and struck out one. Mortallaro picked up the win after pitching 3 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up three hits, walked four and struck out three to pick up the win.

Easton Harmsen had a hit and an RBI to pace the Fike offense. Nathan Fine added an RBI and Christian Lynn and Brad Ktismiller each had a hit and a run scored.

On Sunday, Fike fell to Next Level 10-4. Andrew Asinger was the losing pitcher as he went 2 ⅓ innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out two.

Harmsen led the offense with two runs and two hits. Fine had a hit and two RBIs and Daryk Carey and Tyler Slinkerd each had an RBI.