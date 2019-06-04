There are plenty of familiar names from last season’s Kansas City Mavericks roster on the protected list of players that was submitted to the ECHL Monday afternoon.

“This one is pretty easy,” Mavericks president and general manager Brent Thiessen said Monday. “It’s pretty much all inclusive.”

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all future consideration trades by 2 p.m., June 13 and that teams must submit their season-ending roster by 2 p.m., June 15.

“We will have everything ready to submit to the league June 15,” Thiessen added. “We’ll whittle some things down and be ready to go with our preseason roster on that date.”

The list of 21 players includes 12 forwards, eight defensemen and one goaltender. Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

Those the Mavericks protected were:

• Forwards: Mark Cooper, Loren Ulett, Joey Sides, C.J. Eick, Corey Durocher, Mike Panowyk, Rocco Carzo, Jared VanWormer, Greg Betzold, David Dziurzynski, Darian Dziurzynski, Shawn Pauly.

• Defensemen: Brett Beauvais, Brayden Sherbinin, Cliff Watson, Neal Goff, Jordan Klimek, Nikolas Koberstein, Riley Sweeney, Nate Widman.

• Goaltender: Ben Halford

Pauly, who enjoyed great success as a rookie with the Mavericks two seasons ago, played in Europe last year, but the Mavericks still own his ECHL rights.

Goalie Mason McDonald, the team MVP from last season, is under contract to the Stockton and Calgary, and therefore not on the list turned into the league.

“Stockton and Calgary will make the decision on Mason,” Thiessen said, “but obviously we would love to have him back with us.”

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, which state teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

• Signed an SPC (standard player contract) in 2018-19 with the member, and has not been traded or released.

• Or, signed an SPC in 2018-19, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF, and has not been traded or released.

• Or, had received a qualifying offer last summer for the current season, did not sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released.

• Or, has been suspended by the member or league, and has not been traded or released.

• Or, signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2018-19 regular season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released.

• Or, has executed the ECHL retirement form, and has not been traded or released.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2018-19.