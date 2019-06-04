AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit Outlaws vs. Independence Post 21 (doubleheader) at Crysler Stadium
THURSDAY, JUNE 6
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader) at Legacy Park (Field 5)
College of the Ozarks Invitational
At Hollister, Mo.
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Poplar Bluff
7 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Republic
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: French Open. 7 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: United States vs. Korea, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
Tuesday’s Radio
• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)