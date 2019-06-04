Tuesday

Jun 4, 2019 at 12:24 AM Jun 4, 2019 at 12:24 AM


AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit Outlaws vs. Independence Post 21 (doubleheader) at Crysler Stadium

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — St. Joseph Post 11 vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader) at Legacy Park (Field 5)

College of the Ozarks Invitational

At Hollister, Mo.

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Poplar Bluff

7 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Republic

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open. 7 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College softball: Women’s College World Series: UCLA vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: United States vs. Korea, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: Boston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

 