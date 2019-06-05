The Kansas City Mavericks acquired forward Zeb Knutson Tuesday from the Maine Mariners as future considerations from the Nov. 13, 2018, trade of forward Justin Breton.

“We feel Zeb has the potential to contribute at this level in this league,” Mavericks coach John-Scott Dickson said. “We are excited to have him here.

“We got a taste of what the playoffs are like last year and we want to build a team that can make a deeper run into the playoffs for the upcoming season. We’re excited about the offseason and have a lot of work to do.”

The 25-year-old Sioux Falls, S.D., native spent time with three ECHL teams last year. In split duty with Maine, the Indy Fuel and Manchester Monarchs, Knutson totaled 14 points on eight goals and six assists in 49 games.

“We think he really has the potential to make an impact in our league,” Dickson said. “He’s a right-handed shooter with a big upside. We’re looking forward to talking to Zeb.”

Knutson accumulated 88 career points on 38 goals and 50 assists in 127 games at Minnesota State University-Mankato. Knutson also played midget minor and major hockey locally, playing for the Russell Stover Stars U16 and U18 teams from 2009 to 2012.