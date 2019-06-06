The 100th wedding anniversary of Independence’s favorite president will feature an entire day’s worth of events, with organizations across the city wanting to celebrate Harry and Bess Truman at the end of the month.

Lacey Helmig, director of communications for the Truman Library Institute, said the celebration is “a great partnership,” between members from all parts of the community.

“It’s our hometown couple and it’s their 100-year anniversary. It doesn’t get bigger than that,” she said. “We wanted something for the whole community to get involved.”

The capstone event on Friday, June 28, is the platinum anniversary celebration on the steps of the Truman Library. Couples of all ages are invited to renew their vows in what the Truman Library Institute describes as a “short but meaningful” ceremony, followed by a champagne toast and reception. The reception will feature music by the 135th Army band.

The community is asked to RSVP for the event, whether they plan on renewing their vows or simply attending as a spectator. Everyone who is pre-registered will receive a commemorative gift. The event is free to attend.

The vow renewal ceremony will take place on the steps of the Truman Library at 6 p.m.. Guests and participants are encouraged to dress for a casual summer wedding, according to Helmig. Guests and participants can register online at the Truman Library Institutes event page: www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org/library-events.

Other highlights around town include a special program at Trinity Episcopal Church, where Harry and Bess were married one century ago. At 4 p.m., the exact moment when the two were married, Truman Library Archivist Tammy Williams will give a presentation. The church will be open prior to the ceremony for tours.

The full list of events include:

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum

• Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in honor of the anniversary. Exhibits featuring the couple’s love letters and Bess’ wedding dress will be on display.

The Harry S. Truman National Historic Site

• The house where the Trumans lived after their wedding will be giving free tours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and a photo opportunity will be available from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to recreate a photo of Harry and Bess on their front porch.

Trinity Episcopal Church

• Open for tours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a special program at 4 p.m..

1859 Jail Museum

• The historic 1859 Jail Museum will extended hours, opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission to show the special exhibit, “I Do: Wedding Traditions in Jackson County,” which will have wedding dresses from the 19th and 20th century on display.

Historic Truman Courthouse

• The Jackson County Historical Society will give free tours of the courthouse at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.