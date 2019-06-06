Shaun Ross didn’t know what to expect when he transferred from Raytown South High School to Van Horn his junior year.

Whatever those expectations might have been, the quarterback for the Missouri all-star team exceeded them, and he hopes to add to his legacy at 7 p.m., June 13 when he leads the Missouri team against Kansas in the BeYOUnion.com Kansas vs. Missouri All-Star Game at College Boulevard Activities Center in Olathe, Kan.

“My senior year was a dream season really, and playing quarterback for the Missouri all-stars is another dream that I could never have imagined happening two years ago,” said Ross, who is practicing with his Missouri teammates at Van Horn every night this week.

And the man calling the shots for the Missouri all-stars, Van Horn head coach William Harris, said Ross richly deserves the honor.

“At practice, I’m mostly working with the defense,” said Harris, who has rebuilt the Falcons into a quality program that finished with a 7-4 mark last season, “but I sneak a glimpse over at the offense to see how Shaun and the other guys are doing.

“I’m just so proud of him. In the classroom and on the playing field, he is such a great representative of Van Horn High School. And for him to represent Van Horn High School in this all-star game is so special. It can show the new players that they can aspire for great things, just like Shaun did the past two years.”

While he wants to make an impact in the game, Ross does not have to worry about a college scholarship. His athleticism helped him land five offers, where he could play five different positions, before he signed with Fort Hays State, an NCAA Division II school in Fort Hays, Kan., that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).

“They are a good program,” Harris said. “They’ve been up the last two to three years. I know a couple of guys on the staff. It’s a good staff and a good spot for him.”

Ross threw for 565 yards last season, but did most of his damage on the ground as he rushed for 1,022 yards on 76 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

That earned him a spot on the Class 4 third-team all-state squad selected by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

That was a great honor, but nothing tops representing his school and his state in the all-star classic.

“I can’t even put it into words,” Ross said. “I’m working hard this week to earn the respect of my coaches and my teammates, especially the guys on the offensive line. I want them to know that if they give me the time to do something special, I’m going to give it my all to make something big happen.”