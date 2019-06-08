Kaimen Lennox, the 6-foot-2 guard from Truman High School, expects big things his senior year.

And if the desire, drive and leadership he displayed at a recent scrimmage at Van Horn High School can be used as a barometer, his coach says the sky’s the limit for the Patriots sharpshooter.

Watching Lennox compete against the host Falcons, Chrisman and Staley was inspirational, Truman coach Rod Briggs said.

“I don’t like to lose, and I want my teammates to have that same mentality,” said Lennox, a member of The Examiner’s 2018-19 All-Area team as he averaged 18.3 points, 2.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. “I don’t know if you saw me get on them, but I did. I’m a senior, and I feel like as a senior I can be a good leader on this team. I don’t care what the score is in a game, you’re never going to see me give up.

“And I want my guys to play the same way.”

The All-Suburban Large Seven and all-district standout has that look in his eye that excites Briggs.

“We’ve talked about leadership the last year or so, and Kaiman felt like he could really become an all-around leader – he has always been a leader on the floor – as a senior,” Briggs said by phone from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., where the Patriots are competing a team camp. “There is a natural pecking order in high school, and now that he is a senior, I look for him to really be a special leader because he is such a special player.”

When the Patriots were getting roughed up by Staley in the final scrimmage of the night, Lennox took his game to a new level.

“When we play teams our size, we look like a big team,” chuckled Briggs, “but against a big, physical team like Staley we need to do everything possible to have success – grab rebounds with two hands, box out, be as physical as we possibly can be. And Kaimen got that message across to his teammates during and after the game.

“He’s such a great kid and such a great player and he’s going to be a great leader for us this year.”

While he has become one of the premier players in the area, Lennox is still in search of a college home.

“This senior season is so big, it’s huge, I can’t even tell you how important it is for me,” Lennox said. “It’s the biggest year of my life. I want (college) coaches to see that I can take care of myself on the court, be a great leader on and off the court and lead my team to a successful season that hopefully goes all the way to the state championship game.”