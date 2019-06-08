Mirieli Santos glided her way into Missouri track and field history Saturday.

The Missouri freshman capped her initial collegiate season by resetting her own school record to become the program's first All-American in the women’s outdoor triple jump.

After entering the meet with a national rank of No. 30, Santos set three new personal records, topped by an effort of 44 feet, 2 inches, to finish sixth overall for first-team honors during the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

Fellow Tiger standout Gabi Jacobs, a redshirt senior, finished eighth in the discus for her third straight first-team All-America honor. Jacobs, a three-time Southeastern Conference champion, produced a mark of 185 feet, 11 inches Saturday. She graduates as the Tigers’ record-holder in the event.

All six Missouri athletes who qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships secured All-America recognition during the three-day national competition.

The honorees included redshirt senior Sophia Rivera (sixth place, first team, women’s javelin), Roberto Vilches (ninth place, second team, men’s high jump), Georgi Nachev (22nd place, honorable mention, men’s triple jump) and Becky Keating (22nd place, honorable mention, women’s hammer throw).