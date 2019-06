AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Branson Tournament

At College of the Ozarks, Point Lookout, Mo.

Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. TBD

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Warrensburg Post 131 vs. Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s (doubleheader) at Hidden Valley Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour GolfSixes Cascais, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: UEFA European qualifiers: Wales at Croatia, 7:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Tennis: French Open women’s final, 8 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Germany vs. China, 8 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Swimming: Mare Nostrum, 10 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: UEFA European qualifiers: Bosnia-Herzegovina at Finland, 10:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain vs. South Africa, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6), Telemundo (14)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Mississippi at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Auburn at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Michigan, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Track and field: IAAF Diamond League: Rome, 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Horse racing: Belmont Stakes early races, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA RBC Canadian Open, 2 p.m., KCTV5 (3)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Norway vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Florida State at LSU, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Stanford at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: East Carolina at Louisville, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Los Angeles at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Belmont Stakes, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: Web.com Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: U.S. vs. Brazil, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College track and field: NCAA Outdoor Championships, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Mixed martial arts: UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Minor league hockey: AHL Calder Cup: Charlotte at Chicago, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• Motorsports: IndyCar DXC Technology 600, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Michigan at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Regionals: Duke at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Boxing: Oscar Valdez vs. Jason Sanchez, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Motorsports: NHRA Topeka Heartland Nationals, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Seattle at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mastercard Japan Championship, 11:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Horse racing: Belmont Stakes, 4 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: French Open, 8 a.m., KSHB41 (8)

• Swimming: Mare Nosttrum, 10 a.m., OLY (108)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn at North Carolina, 10:30 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England at Scotland, 11 a.m., WDAF4 (6)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regional: East Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Extreme sports: X Games Shanghai, 11:30 a.m., KMBC9 (12)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Cleveland, noon, MLB (272)

• Motorsports: Formula 1: Candaian Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., KMBC9 (12)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• International soccer: Venezuela at United State, 1 p.m., WDAF4 (6)

• Motorsports: NASCAR: Rattlesnake 400, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Portugal, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA RBC Canadian Open, 2 p.m., KCTV5 (3)

• Golf: ShopRite LPGA Classic, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Duke at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals: Mississippi at Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Phoenix at Indiana, 3 p.m., NBA (273)

• Volleyball: AVP New York City Open, 3:30 p.m., KSHB41 (8)

• Golf: Web,com Tour BMW Charity Pro-Am, 4 p.m., 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Florida State at LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track and field: IAAF World Challenge, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KSHB41 (8)

• Volleyball: FIVB Nations League: United States at Russia, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College baseball: Super Regionals: Michigan at UCLA, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: NCAA Regionals: Stanford at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Sunday’s Radio

• Motorsports: NASCAR Rattlesnake 400, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (99.3 FM)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL Stanley Cup Finals: Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM), ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Stuttgart, ATP/WTA Hertogenbosch/WTA Nottingham, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Argentina vs. Japan, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Swimming: FINA Swimming Champions Series, noon, OLY (208)

• Soccer: UEFA European qualifier: Sweden at Spain, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada vs. Cameron, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: NCAA Super Regionals, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Super Regionals, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: New York Mets at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Super Regionals, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., KMBC9 (12)

Monday’s Radio

• NBA Finals: Golden State at Toronto, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)