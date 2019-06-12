airo age 14U baseball team could not overcome the nine errors they committed Tuesday and suffered a 15-1 loss to Salisbury in National Division play of the Moberly Midget League.

Salisbury had a seven-run second inning to increase its lead to 10-0 and tacked on another five in the top of the fourth that forced the game to end early by the mercy-run rule.

Cairo's only run arrived in the bottom of the fourth. Logan Head,, who collected his team's only base hit in the game with his one-out single in the fourth frame, eventually led him to scoring Cairo's only run as well. Head stole a couple of bases before reaching home plate on a ground out induced by Logan Hughes.

Winning pitcher Aidan West of Salisbury tossed three scoreless innings and recorded five strike outs and he walked three batters. Jake Sellers pitched the fourth inning.

Salisbury leading batter was Ryan Binder going 2-2 with a double and he had 4 RBIs. Sellers stroked a pair of singles and drove in a couple of runs. Wekenburg, Mason Stapleton and Colten Henry all hit one single.

Losing pitcher for Cairo (2-2) was starter Hayden Holman. In 1.2 innings of work Holman was charged with nine unearned runs, three hits, four walks and he struck out one batter.

Dalton Taylor pitched 1.1 innings of relief and he gave up a run, one hit and walk, and Taylor struck out one. Hughes closed out the contest from the mound for Cairo and was touched for five runs, three hits and he walked two.