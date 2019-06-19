Kelsey Carver will have an opportunity to run her own varsity volleyball team once again.

After Keri Peterson stepped down as the head coach of the Grain Valley team, Carver was promoted to the position after serving as the junior varsity coach for the 2018 season – the first year she was with the district.

Carver has had previous experience as a head coach at Holden for a year, and she was an assistant at Lee’s Summit High School. She started as a head coach at Clinton High School for three years.

She said she is looking forward to the opportunity of coaching an Eagles program that moved up to the Class 4 level in 2014 and is in its second year as a member of the Suburban Small Seven Conference.

She will be working with a lot of the same players that she had when she was junior varsity coach as Grain Valley lost many of its players from the 2018 varsity squad to graduation.

“I am excited about it,” she said. “We’re young. We lost most of our seniors from last year’s team. We will have one senior this year. We have a good group of young kids coming up to fill some spots. I had the opportunity to work with them last year and they did some good things and have also been doing some good things this summer.”

Carver said she runs a 6-2 formation, meaning there are two setters on the floor.

“We work on the fundamentals and are trying to shore up our offensive game,” Carver said. “The 6-2 is working pretty well for us so far. We’re going to have three girls setting for us this summer.”

With a new coach and a handful of new players, the Eagles aren’t setting any specific goals such as a win-loss record or a conference championship. For Carver, it’s just about seeing gradual improvement throughout the season.

“I think we can compete in the conference,” Carver said. “We did pretty well in the conference last year. But really my goal is just to get better every day. I want to end the season better than we started. That’s the ultimate goal.”