Fort Osage High School graduate and current professional basketball player Brian Starr will host an overseas exposure camp June 29-30 at Fire Prairie Elementary School in Independence.

The camp will include games, team workouts, scrimmages, combine testing and highlight film and scrimmage footage. Jerseys will be provided. The fee for the camp is $175.

Starr was the regular season Most Valuable Player of the Belarusian Basketball Federation while playing for Borisfen. He averaged 19.5 points, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game with the team.

For more information, contact Starr at 913-337-4516 or at push.movement@outlook.com.