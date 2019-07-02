The Kansas City Royals have recalled shortstop Adalberto Mondesi from a minor league rehab stint and right-hander Jake Newberry from Triple-A Omaha.

The Royals also optioned right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Humberto Arteaga to Omaha before their game against Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Mondesi has been sidelined since June 19 with a right groin strain. He was leading the majors in stolen bases with 27 and triples with eight when he went down, and two weeks later he still leads the league in both categories.

Mondesi also has six homers and 44 RBIs while hitting .269 this season.