Several local high school tennis players fared well at the recent Summit Slam tournament at Lee’s Summit North and Lee’s Summit West high schools.

The Kansas City Summer Slam event, played June 25-27, was the largest in its history with 186 players from 23 high schools across the metro area.

William Chrisman’s Tori Gant teamed with varsity girls singles champion Olivia Berens of Lee’s Summit West to claim the varsity girls doubles title. Berens topped Grain Valley’s Alyssa Owens 6-4 in the singles final.

Justin House of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic captured the varsity boys singles title and teamed with Lee’s Summit North’s Grant Idoux to win the varsity boys doubles division. House defeated Idoux 8-2 in the singles final.

Carter McIntosh and Ashley Cooper, both of Blue Springs South, captured the mixed doubles title, defeating fellow Blue Springs South players Sam and Francesca Klosener 8-0 in the final.

Brock Dunlap of Blue Springs South claimed the JV boys singles title; Andrew Nagel of Blue Springs South won the novice boys singles division; and Peter Carmack and Logan Dykhouse of Blue Springs South won the JV/novice boys doubles crown.

Lily Temple of Lee's Summit North and Sumerlyn Vorachek of Blue Springs South teamed for the JV/novice girls doubles title.

In the Eagles Slam hosted by Liberty North High School and Bennett Park in Liberty June 11-13, Blue Springs South’s Khiara Cox claimed the varsity girls singles title and teamed with Jaguars teammate Jasmine Tucker to win the varsity girls doubles crown.

House also claimed the boys singles title in the Eagle Slam, and teamed with Blue Springs South’s Sean Nguyen to win the varsity boys doubles title.

Nguyen and Ashley Cooper of South also won the mixed doubles title.

The Jaguar Slam, hosted by Blue Springs South and Grain Valley, is scheduled for July 9-11.