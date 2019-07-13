The Lee’s Summit Post 189 Auxiliary Outlaws kept themselves alive for a quarterfinal berth in the American Legion Wood Bat Invitational with a victory Friday.

The Outlaws scored four runs in the fifth inning and ended it on the eight-run mercy rule with three runs in the sixth to claim a 9-1 victory over the Warrensburg Post 131 Isotopes in their final pool play game Friday at Hidden Valley Park.

Jeremy Root allowed just five hits and no walks while striking out six in a six-inning complete-game victory. He also drove in a run.

Zane Ragland had a hit and two RBIs, TJ Nichols doubled with an RBI, two stolen bases and two runs, Jaxson Hill added a hit and an RBI and Ben Kobel had three walks, three stolen bases and two runs.

Two Warrensburg errors and Ragland’s RBI single helped the Outlaws end the game early in the bottom of the sixth.

The Outlaws finished 3-1 in pool play, one win behind pool champion Moline (Ill.) Post 246 (4-0), but they remained alive for a wild card berth into the quarterfinals.