Despite no surrounding community having a team, Brookfield's American Legion hosted the AAA 19-and-under District tournament last weekend.

Kirksville advanced out of the four-team tournament with a 6-5 victory over Moberly in the championship game on Sunday. Moberly balked in the game-winning run in the sixth inning. Trenton, a fellow participant in the District, is given an automatic bid for hosting the Zone tournament this weekend.

Green City was the fourth and final Legion team in participation over the weekend.

"In this case, it was pretty easy for these four teams because Brookfield is so centrally located for them," Brookfield American Legion Post 182 adjutant Kenny Stark said. "We said sure, why not, and we've been trying to promote American Legion baseball for quite a while.

"Regardless of where these teams are from, one of the biggest things about the American Legion is youth development, and that's something I'm passionate about. Marceline has shown some interest in an American Legion program in the summers, and Brookfield's not that far separated from a time when they had one."

Stark is also the District chairman for the baseball committee.