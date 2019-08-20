Last fall, Marin Tadrus was Moberly's No. 3 golfer on the Lady Spartans team who steadily improved her game in the final two weeks of play to end up executing her best efforts when it counted the most.

Tadrus played well enough at the Class 1 District 5 tournament held at LA Nickel Golf Course in Columbia to advance to the state playoffs. Marin turned in a 33-over-par score of 104 to be one of 15 individuals to become the only Moberly golfer to play another day.

At the Sectional 3 tournament held at Chillicothe, Tadrus carded a 111 to finish in 33rd place overall. The cutoff to qualify for state was a 102 score.

This 2019 girls golf campaign the junior returns to challenge senior Alessia Oliver in learning which one will play as the team's Nos. 1 or 2 golfer during competition reported Lady Spartans third year head coach Jared Van Cleve. During his tenure Moberly girls golf program carries an overall record of 22-47 in events played.

“We're relatively a young team this season with a jayvee made up of girls who are just learning the game this year,” Van Cleve said.

There are 10 girls participating in Moberly golf, and Allie Stone joins Oliver in being the only senior members. Van Cleve said Stone, along with junior Emma Barron and sophomore Aubrie Rash, are likely to fill the varsity spots.

Other golfers are juniors Gia Jackson, sophomore Payton Twyman, and freshmen Alaynee Hess, Josie Marquardt and Lauren Reeves.

We have a mixture of ages and experience, which is a healthy balance,” said Van Cleve. “Alessia and Marin are out leaders with post season experience. Also, Emma and Aubrie are coming off of freshmen years where they saw a lot of growth.”

The Lady Spartans tee off its new campaign Sept. 3 here at Heritage Hills Golf Course with Kirksville and Palmyra golfers participating.

There is only three other home dates on the regular season ledger. Marshall and Glasgow teams come here Sept. 10 for a triangular meet and six days later Fulton and Hannibal compete against Moberly.

The Lady Spartans golf team will participate in the Westran Invitational being held at the Moberly course come Sept 19.