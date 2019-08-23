Defenseman Cliff Watson is returning to the Kansas City Mavericks for his second season, and that announcement puts a smile on the face of coach John-Scott Dickson.

Watson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native, appeared in 25 games for Kansas City last year, posting 14 points on seven goals and seven assists with a plus-eight rating.

“I’m really excited about this announcement, about this signing, because Cliff is a guy who wants to be a Maverick, and we are so pleased he’s coming back for his second season with the team,” Dickson said.

“He had some other opportunities, but he told us he wanted to be a part of our team, and those are the type of players you really want.”

Watson played in all seven playoff games for the Mavericks last postseason, posting four assists and a plus-two rating.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in Kansas City,” Watson said. “The fans and community are definitely one of the best in the ECHL. Looking forward to getting with the team and starting things up.”

The 25-year-old played in 27 games at the American Hockey League level last season, splitting time between the Stockton Heat (the Mavericks’ AHL affiliate), Utica Comets, Hershey Bears and Ontario Reign. He put up six points on two goals and four assists with a plus-four rating. Watson was a sixth round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Mavericks also announced they had traded defenseman Garrett Cecere to the Reading Royals for future considerations.

“The way the team is coming together, we think it’s best that Garrett go to a team like Reading where he will have more of an opportunity to contribute,” Dickson said.