Friday

Aug 23, 2019 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Fort Osage Meet the Indians intrasquad scrimmage at Indians Stadium

6 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Lee’s Summit West at Raytown South jamboree

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Pleasant Hill jamboree

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North Crimson/Black intrasquad scrimmage at BAC Stadium

6 p.m. — William Chrisman, Center, Lincoln Prep, Maryville at William Chrisman jamboree

7 p.m. — Blue Springs Purple-Gold intrasquad scrimmage at Peve Stadium

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South Blue-Green intrasquad scrimmage (varsity begins at 7:45 p.m.) at Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

7 p.m. — Oak Grove, Lafayette County, Lathrop at Oak Grove jamboree (5 p.m. early session for smaller schools)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Truman jamboree

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South jamboree

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Canoeing: ICF Sprint World Championships, 7:15 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Golf: LPGA CP Women’s Open, 8:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: U.S. Open qualifying, 10 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Cycling: Arctic Race of Norway, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Tour Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Tennis: WTA Bronx, noon, TENNIS (277)

• MLB: Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Soccer: EPL: Everton at Aston Villa, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Albertsons Boise Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• High school football: Mallard Creek (N.C.) at Dutch Fork (S.C.), 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Badminton: World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP Winston-Salem, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• NFL preseason: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• WNBA: Las Vegas at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• WNBA: Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NFL preseason: Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Boeing Classic, 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• CFL: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas at De La Salle (Calif.), 8:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna, 8:55 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLS: Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Boxing: Vladimir Shishkin vs. DeAndre Ware, 9 p.m., SHOW (218)

• MLB: Boston at San Diego, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Cleveland, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)