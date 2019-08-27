The R-word is not synonymous with the Class 3 Moberly High School football program.

Rebuild is just not in the Spartans' vocabulary.

Despite Moberly's 2019 varsity unit lost 17 seniors to graduation - including five offensive linemen, their top four wide receivers, and three of its top four ball carriers – from a successful 8-4 season last fall fifth year Spartans head coach Cody McDowell is excited to see how this year's group can make their mark as he prefers to describe the challenges in a different manner.

“Having 17 senior kids on any high school team of our size and smaller is quite a bit and kind of unusual, and such was the case for us. We enjoyed it and those are the kind of numbers we would always like to be at every year. This is the first time I've ever had as a coach to graduate that kind of number. This affects us going into a new season because most of those guys logged a lot of varsity playing minutes the past two to three seasons and many of them were starters a year ago,” said McDowell (26-20 record, 4 yrs.). “When you have that many, even some of your backups are senior players so that is another issue to deal with as we will have the need for a lot of players who did not play much at the varsity level to step up this football season.”

Last year's team ran roughshod for 3,515 total rushing yards from its power-option scheme. Another 514 yards from its passing scheme while enjoying an average scoring outcome of 33-14.

The Spartans season ended with a tough 12-6 loss to No. 8 ranked Southern Boone of Ashland in the Class 3 District 4 championship game on an uncharacteristic night where Moberly turned the ball over four times. In the North Central Missouri Conference, Moberly's 3-2 mark tied Kirksville for second place behind undefeated Hannibal (5-0).

Quarterback Dominic Stoneking accounted for 720 of the team's total yards on 82 carries during his sophomore year last fall, with nine rushing touchdowns. Dominic threw for 426 yards on 34-for-76 passing with eight touchdowns and he was intercepted seven times.

“We have quite a few players who are athletic and have speed this year, ones like Clayton Briscoe and Toby Short who have the ability to jump and have speed to go deep on passing routes to make big plays for us. We have other receivers who are looking good with their route running and who are able to make the short reception and bust it loose quickly for a nice gain too that I'm excited about,” Stoneking said during a late July summer football camp. “I'm excited about the new turf installed on our home field. I think it can benefit us because we have some better speed on the team, especially with our linemen and their athletic ability to get to the outside. I know the game picks up faster running on a turf field than natural grass and it will be a big adjustment for us to be playing on that kind of surface at first, but I think it will benefit us.”

Defensively, the Spartans last fall gave up about 142 rushing yards,76 passing yards, and yielded no more than an average of two touchdowns each Friday night.

Look for Moberly to operate more of a 3-4 defensive formation and placing two safeties back. Junior Jacksyn Miller is the leading returner from this unit as the linebacker led the Spartans in total tackles with 93 a year ago (46 solo) that included 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack and Jacksyn came down with a pick.

“Jacksyn had a very good year and he's a key returning starter as defensive linebacker for us, and he played some tight end on offense. He is very quick and athletic, and Jacksyn is a very intelligent football player. Kinder is another key returning player on both sides of the ball. Like Jacksyn, he's athletic and smart football player and defensively Jarrett is hard to handle by other teams,” said coach McDowell. “I can see a bigger adjustment for each of them this year is that they will be guys that we will probably need to be playing a lot of minutes on both sides of the football instead of playing defense most of the time. The nice thing about last season is that we had enough experienced and skilled guys that we did not need to have very many of them to be two-way players. This year will be different, and this will be one of the biggest learning curves for our junior and senior players.”

The second game of the ledger has the Spartans taking their first march in traveling to Osage High School at Kaiser. Homecoming is against Macon on Sept. 27.

Moberly has been assigned by the Missouri High School Activities Association to compete in Class 3 District 4 with the likes of Fulton, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Orchard Farm, St. Charles West, Winfield and Wright City.

Tony Stoneking returns as defensive coordinator for the Spartans. Other assistant coaches are Jeff Engel, Jason Hannam, Sam Richardson, Brett Boyer, Jason Kimminau, Ryan Atkins and John Heimann.

“I don't think we are hurting talent-wise this season, but rather it's in terms of varsity experience and varsity reps on the field. This is where we will need to grow up a little quicker and be willing to step up to accept the challenges and tasks that face us as a team,” McDowell added. “Not only is this an issue on Friday nights for us, but also in day-to-day operations as we look for those to provide leadership and a strong work ethic for everyone else. All of those guys who did this last year are gone and there was a bunch of them that set examples. We have quite a few roles to fill this year, so it's not a rebuilding process but more of a next man up concept.”