Welcome to the launchpad for the Tribune's First and Ten preview coverage. Here you will find links to stories about Missouri football and eight Boone County high schools before the season kicks off this weekend.

MISSOURI FOOTBALL

Changing stripes: Bryant brings big-game pedigree to Mizzou

All seems normal around the Missouri football team, and that’s exactly what Kelly Bryant wants. From Chase Daniel to Drew Lock, the Tigers have strung together an impressive streak of quarterback consistency. Bryant presents the next chapter in the storybook. But of course, the Clemson transfer isn’t like any of his predecessors. Bryant is the one-year face of Missouri athletics, in a unique, short-term position to elevate the Tigers on a national scale.

Maintaining focus: Albert O blocks the outside noise

It’s a tough task for any Division I college football player to block out all the outside noise. Multiply the challenge several times for Missouri junior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. In stature alone, he’s 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds. Add to that his reputation as one of the best tight ends in the country. Then comes the grind of playing in the Southeastern Conference, where he’s at the top of every opponent’s scouting report.

MU secondary has been 'through the fire and learned from it'

As Missouri diagnosed how to improve its secondary entering the 2019 season, the team encountered a few different hurdles. First, and maybe most difficult, was raising the reliability in its play from last season. Next was putting players in a position for more success, schematically and through training. Lastly, the defensive backs needed to find a leader — on the coaching staff and on the field. While the group still has much to prove, the Tigers’ secondary looks to be one of the most improved position units in the SEC.

Missouri moves into new South End Zone facility

The dialogue started about five years ago to build a state-of-the-art facility at Faurot Field’s south end zone. That was Mike Alden’s final year of 17 as Missouri director of athletics, and Gary Pinkel was near the end of his 15-year run as Tigers head football coach. Pinkel said while awake in the middle of one particular night that year, he thought of the idea for something like what’s erected now at 1 Champions Drive. “I’m the happiest guy in America right now. ... They did it right,” Pinkel said this year.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rock Bridge seeks district breakthrough

Rock Bridge has been well within reach of achieving its lofty goals the past two seasons. Since the hiring of head coach Van Vanatta, the Bruins have gone 15-3 in the regular season. But fixable mistakes have ended district runs the past two falls. Only four teams in Class 6 advance from districts, and the Bruins aim to be one of those four in 2019 despite graduating an impactful senior class.

Continuity will be key for Kewpies in 2019

Inconsistency may have contributed to Hickman’s gridiron woes the past several seasons. But as the second year under head coach Cedric Alvis begins to take shape, the Kewpies hope familiarity pays dividends this fall. For the first time since 2015, Hickman doesn’t have a new leader at the helm. And on top of that, Alvis returns every member of his staff.

Battle enters second chapter

Battle football currently stands at an unfamiliar crossroads. Former head coach Justin Conyers — who led the Spartans to five district championships and the 2014 Class 5 state title as the first coach in program history — is gone, having taken the top job at Hallsville for family reasons. Defensive line coach Atiyyah Ellison, a former MU standout, was promoted to head coach in April after being a Conyers assistant.

Trailblazers turn page into new age

Expect this to be a year of adjustment for Tolton. All over the field, new names are popping up in a new age. The biggest new name on that list is Michael Egnew. Hired to replace Chad Masters — the school’s only other head coach ever — Egnew knows his football and, more importantly, Columbia football. He was an All-American tight end for Missouri from 2008-11.

New QB, same family for Southern Boone

In Southern Boone athletics history, Sam Stichnote is legendary material. Stichnote quarterbacked the Eagles last season to a school-record 10 wins and a district title. Fast forward to this season, and Stichnote is not under center for Southern Boone anymore. He’s off to play basketball for Division III Milikin. So Southern Boone head coach Trent Tracy brought in the next best thing: a Stichnote relative.

Conyers culture: Hallsville takes to 'winning mentality'

For Hallsville, which won only three of its 10 games last season, a winning process is the mentality new coach Justin Conyers is trying to teach. Although Hallsville may not be familiar with district championship games, Conyers is. He spent the past six years building Battle’s program and won a district title in each year of eligibility. Conyers also led the Spartans to a Class 5 state championship in 2014.

Strength in numbers for Centralia

There are high school football programs that have just two dozen total players and don’t even consider fielding a junior varsity team or freshman squad. But at Centralia, head coach Jim Newsted has the good fortune of claiming that many varsity returners to forge through the Clarence Cannon Conference gauntlet in 2019. If strength truly comes in numbers, it’s good to be a Panther.

Harrisburg looks to build strong foundation

Hardly anyone has watched or coached more football games than Harrisburg head coach Steve Hopkins. In his 43rd year of coaching overall, Hopkins has accepted a new challenge this season, taking the helm of the Bulldogs. With only six wins in the past five seasons combined, Hopkins said the program just needs to taste some success. The good news is Harrisburg got a lot of experience with young players last year.