The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Ozark Division presented by Bassing Bob will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake of the Ozarks, Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event.

WHAT:

The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Ozark Division presented by Bassing Bob will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Lake of the Ozarks, Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 14 – Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019

Takeoff: 7 a.m. CDT. Weigh-In: 3 p.m.

Public Beach No. 2

711 Public Beach Road

Osage Beach, Mo.

Hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association/Convention & Visitors Bureau

NOTES:

Lake of the Ozarks is expected to fish well for this mid-September BFL Super Tournament, with multiple species of bass in play for competitors. At the Lake of the Ozarks Super Tournament in September 2018, tournament champion Dion Hibdon fished a 20-mile stretch of lake, hitting both the Osage and Niangua rivers. He primarily worked around and under docks with jigs to catch his limits. Fishing mid-lake brush piles with crankbaits and creature baits produced for Marcus Sykora in September 2017. Both patterns could end up being strong choices next weekend. A two-day total of 10 bass in the 35 to 37 pound range should be enough to grab top honors at this year’s Ozark Division BFL Super Tournament.

The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.

The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.