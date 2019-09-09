CASSVILLE — The McDonald County Mustangs placed third in the Cassville Tournament with a 4-1 victory Saturday over Thomas Jefferson.

Eh Doh Say netted a hat trick for the Mustangs and Jeobany Marcus scored the other goal.

Earlier in the week, McDonald County blanked Fair Grove 3-0 with goals by Alexis Pedrosa, Say, and Jaw Soe.

The Mustangs opened their season with a 1-0 loss against state-ranked New Covenant.

McDonald County (2-1) returns to action Tuesday at home against College Heights Christian, the Mustangs’ first home match of the season.