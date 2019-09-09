The Neosho Lady Wildcats evened their record at 1-1 with a 2-0 victory (25-18, 25-22) Thursday night over Newton County rival East Newton.

One would have go back to the 2011 season to find a win earlier in the season for the Neosho volleyball program. The Lady Wildcats defeated Aurora in their 2011 season opener and that squad finished with nine victories.

Since 2012, Neosho and East Newton have met early in the regular season and Thursday’s victory gave the Lady Wildcats their first win against East Newton during that span.

On Thursday night, Neosho never trailed in the first set and used a pair of 7-0 runs to come out with the second set and the sweep.

Statistically, Madison McDermott led East Newton with six kills and three blocks, Ellie Enlow tallied four kills and one ace, Kennedy Lucke added eight assists and one ace, and Norah Lucke had 12 digs and one ace.

Neosho — 1-1 overall — returns to action Thursday at home against Mount Vernon, while East Newton (1-1) travels to Diamond on Tuesday to face the other Newton County Wildcats (2-0).