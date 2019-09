Blue Springs ran into an aggressive Liberty team but came out on top with a 25-19, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21 non-conference victory Tuesday.

“We depended on our team play, our energy and our consistency from each player to carry us through,” Blue Springs coach Katie Straka said.

Chloe Kaminski and Ella Duchane each had 16 kills to lead the Wildcats. Aliyah Bello and Anna Christenson each had a team-high 32 digs. Lily Letchworth notched a team-best 50 assists.