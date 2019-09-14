Blair Oaks senior Jacob Closser credits a former teammate for helping him become the player he is today.

Playing behind Ben Thomas, an all-state receiver and defensive back, on a 15-0 team that captured the Class 2 state title last season, Closser said he gained a lot of experience and had a great role model at the same time.

Fast forward to Friday night’s Tri-County Conference opener at Boonville. After trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, Closser stepped up to the challenge with two touchdown receptions and two interceptions to lead the Class 3 No. 1-ranked Falcons past No. 8 Boonville 38-21.

Blair Oaks extended its regular-season winning streak to 41 games and improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league play. Boonville fell to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference.

“I just felt like I really worked hard this week, and if you work hard, it’s going to pay off,” Closser said of his success. “Our goal on defense is three turnovers, so the two interceptions means a lot because we haven’t met that goal yet this year. But we still missed it by one so that’s a little frustrating.”

The Falcons didn’t miss much in the second half while outscoring Boonville 13-0.

Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said this was a big conference win simply because it puts the Falcons at 1-0, and that was one of the team goals the seniors wanted to do.

“It’s a huge goal,” LePage said. “If you start 1-0 in the conference, you still have a chance to win it."

LePage said the momentum swung in Boonville’s favor when the Pirates took a 14-12 lead.

But the Falcons had the momentum early on when freshman quarterback Dylan Hair capped off a 10-play, 72-yard drive for a score on a six-yard run.

Then, after forcing Boonville to punt on its first possession, the Falcons hit paydirt again on a 30-yard pass from Hair to junior Carson Prenger to extend the lead to 12-0.

However, on the ensuing kickoff, Boonville senior Avian Thomas scampered 85 yards to cut the lead to 12-7 with 6:34 left in the opening period.

The Pirates answered again right after that on their next possession when senior quarterback Nick Ferrari hit senior receiver Tramell Coleman in stride down the sidelines for a 62-yard scoring strike to put Boonville on top for the first time.

Hair and Closser would come back on the Falcons' next drive with a 32-yard touchdown to give the Falcons the lead back at 18-14 with 8:07 left in the half.

Blair Oaks got help from its defense when Closser read Ferrari perfectly on a pass for a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown to push the lead to 25-14.

But on Boonville’s next drive from its own 30, the Pirates answered with a 47-yard scoring strike from Ferrari to Coleman to cut the lead to 25-21.

Boonville never got any closer in the ballgame as the Falcons scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns — the first coming on a 23-yard pass from Hair to Closser with 11:48 left to make it 31-21. Then, on Boonville’s next possession, Closser picked off his second pass and raced 75 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 38-21.

LePage said Closser didn’t start last year but was considered a starter because of how much playing time he got.

“I’m into labradors, and when you feed a labrador, you give him confidence and they keep wanting to go more — and that’s with Jacob,” LePage said. “He never takes a snap off in practice, he never takes off in film and he never takes a snap off so that’s what we try to do. If you want that we will keep feeding you, but you have to raise your level of play, and that’s all we challenged him to do.”

Boonville coach Greg Hough said against a team like Blair Oaks, you have to be good all night and also have moments of greatness.

“You can’t have the bad moments, and unfortunately tonight we had a couple of bad moments that led to points,” Hough said. “Those kids are gritty, they’re tough and they’re physical. I think it will make us better. We just have to play football for 48 minutes.”

Blair Oaks finished the game with 381 yards in total offense and 19 first downs, while Boonville had 192 yards of offense and four first downs.

Hair completed 15 of 25 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Closser led all receivers with four catches for 76 yards and two scores. Senior Riley Lentz was the Falcons' leading rusher with 22 carries for 83 yards.

For Boonville, Ferrari completed 11 of 24 passes for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Coleman finished the game with six catches for 147 yards and two scores.