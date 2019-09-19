AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Kansas City East Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Consolation game

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal

7 p.m. — Semifinal

At Bingham Middle School

6 p.m. — Consolation game

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Truman at Platte County

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Ruskin at Clark Ketterman Field

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Staley

5 p.m. — Lincoln Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:15 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:15 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Kansas City East

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Springfield Catholic Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Jefferson City Tournament, Binder State Park

Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament

At Tiffany Hills Sports Complex

Field 5

11 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage

12:50 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Warrensburg

2:40 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Warrensburg

Field 6

11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South

12:50 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Willard

Field 8

12:50 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

2:40 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Smithville

4:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Smithville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs Doubles Tournament

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour BMW PGA Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Tennis: ATP Metz/WTA Tokyo/Guangzhou, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., 9 p.m., OLY (208)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11 a.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Sanderson Farms Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: San Diego at Milwaukee, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college soccer: Michigan at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• WNBA playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Surfing: World Surf League: Freshwater Pro, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL preseason: Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college soccer: Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: Houston at Tulane, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Michigan State at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• WNBA playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NFL: Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• College volleyball: Washington at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL preseason: Vegas at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NHL (276)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)