The Fort Osage football team used a strong defensive effort in the first half and held on for a Suburban Middle Seven victory Thursday night.

The Indians held Oak Park to just two first downs – one coming on a penalty – in the first half to build a 14-0 lead on the way to a 24-14 homecoming victory over the Northmen.

The Indians grabbed the lead at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter when they went for it on fourth-and-five from the Oak Park 21. Quarterback Sam Carlson hit a wide-open Dakota Robertson for a touchdown and a 7-0 advantage.

Running back Zach Domanski then capped off a drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:42 left in the first half to give Fort Osage the 14-0 lead.

Oak Park cut the deficit in half with a 78-yard touchdown pass with 7:28 left in the game.

But Fort Osage answered exactly a minute later with a long touchdown pass of its own. Carlson connected with Larenzo Fenner on a 75-yard scoring strike to make it 21-7 with 6:28 remaining.

Oak Park scored again to cut it to 21-14, but Hector Hernandez booted a field goal with 34.2 seconds left to put it out of reach as the Indians improved to 2-3 overall 2-1 in the Middle Seven.

GRAIN VALLEY 41, WINNETONKA 20: Grain Valley rolled for 332 yards rushing and quarterback Cole Keller rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another as Grain Valley cruised to a Suburban Small Seven victory Thursday.

Keller ran for 111 yards on just six carries – and 18.5-yard average – and Seth Dankenbring had 102 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries – a 12.8-yard average – to lead the way for the Eagles. Jamore Goulden also ran for 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as the Eagles averaged 9.8 yards per carry.

Keller threw to Parker Bosserman for a 6-yard touchdown with 5:59 left in the first quarter. Winnetonka answered with a Jason Essex 20-yard TD run but missed the extra point to make it 7-6.

The Eagles then reeled off 34 unanswered points to pull away, snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Small Seven.

Dankenbring sandwiched touchdown runs of 31 and 18 yards around a Keller 56-yard scoring run to put the Eagles ahead 27-6 at halftime.

Keller added a 10-yard touchdown run and Goulden scored from 32 yards out in the third quarter to turn it into a rout before Winnetonka added two late touchdowns.

Keller finished 10 of 16 passing for 102 yards.

Dankenbring had nine tackles and Hunter Newsom had a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss to lead the Grain Valley defense.

ST. MICHAEL 38, KANSAS CITY SOUTHEAST 14: Noland Boyer rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to its second straight win Thursday.

Boyer averaged 10.8 yards per carry as the Guardians improved to 2-3.