Brookfield sophomore cross country runner Alex Sharp finished second in her division and fourth overall on Saturday at Columbia's Gans Creek Classic.

Sharp finished with a time of 19:28 in what was dubbed the "varsity blue" division, falling by 10 seconds to a junior from Lutheran South whose time was second-best overall.

There were 202 participants in Sharp's division alone. In total, 613 girls participated at the varsity level across three divisions.

Smithville's Olivia Littleton, who hosted Sharp just last week, finished one second behind Sharp, although she participated in the "gold" division.