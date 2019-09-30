BRANSON — The Neosho Lady Wildcats have yet to announce whether they will attempt to play the rest of their games this season at Branson High.

The Lady Wildcats extended their winning streak to six games — all played at Branson — with a 7-5 victory Thursday over Central Ozark Conference foe Branson.

Neosho improved to 12-5 overall and 3-2 COC, and the Lady Wildcats return to action Tuesday on the road against Webb City. The Lady Wildcats return home Thursday for a conference clash against the Lady Eagles of Nixa.

Neosho brought out the bats Thursday against Branson, collecting 13 hits, highlighted by a Kaitlyn Killion triple and a Mikayla Long double. Six players combined for the hits — McKaylie Forrest led the way with three and the quintet of Killion, Lili Graue, Long, Alivia Campbell, and Megan Geller each came through with two. Campbell and Geller each drove in two runs and Forrest and Abbie Carpenter joined the RBI club. The trio of Killion, Forrest, and Long each scored two runs and Sierra Jones crossed home plate once.

Geller broke a 4-all tie with a two-run single in the fifth and the Lady Wildcats built a 7-4 lead headed into the bottom of the seventh.

Kyla Daspit earned the victory and she allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with two strikeouts and one walk over seven innings. Daspit finished at 92 pitches, 66 of them for strikes.

The Lady Wildcats seem well on their way to meeting and then surpassing last season’s 15 wins.