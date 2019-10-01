The Kansas City Comets will begin the 2019-20 Major Arena Soccer League season on the road.

But the next game will be the home opener.

The Comets will travel to Turlock, California, on Nov. 22, to face the Turlock Express in the season opener, the team announced Monday. The game kicks off at 9:05 p.m. Central time.

The Comets, who will play in the Eastern Conference this season, will then open their 10th home season at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena against the St. Louis Ambush at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 30. The game will be one of 12 home contests this season.

The Comets will host the cross-state rival Ambush and the longtime rival and defending MASL champion Milwaukee Wave three times each this season in the 24-game schedule.

The Comets will also welcome the Tacoma Stars and former longtime goalkeeper Danny Waltman on Dec. 28.

The Ontario Fury will make its first ever appearance at SEC Arena on Feb. 23.

The longest road trip of the season will be when the Comets travel to the East Coast March 7-15 for games at the Rochester Lancers, Utica City FC, Orlando SeaWolves and Florida Tropics.