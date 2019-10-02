The Fort Osage softball team had little trouble remaining undefeated in Suburban Middle Seven play.

The Indians had seven hits and capitalized on 12 walks to rout visiting North Kansas City 15-0 in four innings Tuesday.

Fort Osage erupted for eight runs in the second inning to take a 10-0 lead and never looked back while improving to 8-0 in the conference and 12-7 overall.

Olivia Siefker went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the way for Fort Osage. Bailee Rinacke added two hits and two RBIs, Savannah Short had a hit, two RBIs and two stolen bases, Emma James had a hit, an RBI and three runs and Alysa Garlock drove in a run, stole two bases and scored three runs.

Sadie Waller allowed two hits and no walks in four innings for the win.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 6, BLUE SPRINGS 3: Lee’s Summit North scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and claim the Suburban Big Six win over host Blue Springs Tuesday.

Logan Turner went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a double to lead the Broncos to the victory.

Bella Andrews hit a two-run homer – her seventh of the season – in the bottom of the first inning to give Blue Springs a 2-1 lead.

Turner hit her home run in the second to tie it and Maddie Burton got a hit and scored in the fourth to put the Broncos ahead 3-2.

Talia Pfiefer tripled and scored on Savannah Maynard’s double to tie it for Blue Springs in the fifth.

North had three hits and two walks to score the deciding runs in the seventh. Blue Springs (11-7, 3-4 Big Six) loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but North pitcher Cierra Harrison induced a pop-up to end it.

“Had our chance in the bottom of the seventh but could not get the big hit,” Blue Springs coach Jim Brandner said. “We are competing hard and very close to winning some of these key games.”

Harrison went the distance for North, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs while striking out six. Abby Kinzler suffered the loss in relief of Bre Barchak.

Maynard finished with three hits for the Wildcats.

TRUMAN 4, LEE’S SUMMIT 1: Kara Amos pitched a complete game victory to lead Truman to a Suburban Large Seven win over Lee’s Summit Tuesday at Legacy Park.

Amos allowed just five hits and one walk while striking out six. Kennedy Rucker went 3-for-4 and Katie Sutton added two hits as the Patriots totaled eight hits.

Truman scored two runs in each of the third and fifth innings.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 15, RAYTOWN 13: Chrisman scored two runs in the ninth inning to claim a Suburban Middle Seven win over host Raytown Tuesday night.

Gracie Ussery struck out 12 in a nine-inning complete game and hit two doubles and a triple to lead the Bears.

Chrisman led 13-4 after the five innings but Raytown scored five runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to tie it.

Ryann Herod added a double and two singles, Cameron Calhoon tripled and singled and Clarissa Etter doubled to help spark the Bears.

GRAIN VALLEY 14, KEARNEY 4: Grain Valley pounded out 12 hits on the way to a Suburban Small Seven win over host Kearney Tuesday.

Leading 5-1, the Eagles pulled away with a nine-run fourth inning.

Avery Huffman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate and allowed seven hits, three walks and one earned run while striking out 10 in a complete game victory.

Morgan Robinson had a hit and three RBIs, Malia Gutierrez and Keely Hill (three runs) each had a hit and two RBIs and Makayla Chairez had two hits, two walks and two runs.

PLEASANT HILL 9, OAK GROVE 2: Host Pleasant Hill erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase Oak Grove’s 2-1 lead and claim a Missouri River Valley Conference West victory Tuesday.

Kathrine Hicks, who led Oak Grove with two hits, and Katelyn Hicks each drove in a run in the second inning to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Pleasant Hill scored one run in the third to set up the winning rally in the sixth.