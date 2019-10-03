Neither rain nor a red card could stop the Truman boys soccer team Wednesday.

The Patriots used a pair of first-half goals and held on for a 2-0 Suburban Large Seven home victory over the St. Joseph Central Indians at Truman Stadium.

The Patriots received a red card about midway through the second half and had to play the final 22 minutes down a player. They were able to hold off the Indians in a steady rain, though, to improve to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Senior Josue Ramirez put the Patriots ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 17th minute. Omar Cano made it 2-0 at halftime with a goal in the 25th minute.

Junior goalkeeper Francisco Bonilla kept the Indians out of the goal in the final minutes to record the shutout.

On Monday, Truman suffered a 4-2 loss to Oak Park in a non-conference game. Senior Jose Calderon scored both goals for the Patriots.

GRAIN VALLEY 5, KANSAS CITY EAST 5: Grain Valley made a furious second-half rally, scoring the last goal in the final minute, to salvage a tie with Kansas City East in the opening day of the Belton Soccer Shootout tournament.

“Craziest game I’ve been apart of,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said after his team moved to 6-2-2 overall and 0-0-1 in the tournament. “I’ve never seen any team come back from four goals down. To do that is just straight heart, grit and determination from our guys.”

Jack Knust scored in the 33rd minute to tie it 1-1 for Grain Valley, but East four quick unanswered goals from the 36th minute to the 38th minute to take control with a 5-1 advantage at halftime.

Knust scored on a free kick just outside the penalty box in the 56th minute to start Grain Valley’s comeback.

Kendall Schrader then scored two goals a minute apart – the first on a through ball and the second on a free kick from Austin Schmitt – to pull the Eagles within one.

The Eagles got two corner kicks in the final 30 seconds, and Micah Siems scored the equalizer on the second attempt, knocking in a kick from JR Brown with 0.2 seconds left on the clock.

“We came out flat in the first half and obviously had a huge mental letdown to get scored on three times in a minute at the end of the first half – something we will look to fix,” Nichol said. “But how we came out in the second half tonight was nuts. … It was a fun one to witness.”

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs, playing without injured captain Carlos Llamas, was unable to muster much offense and suffered a Suburban Big Six road loss to Ray-Pec.

The host Panthers took a 1-0 halftime lead and added a pair of second-half goals.

Blue Springs, which was also without head coach Michael Palermo because of a red card issued in Monday’s 1-0 loss at Park Hill, fell to 8-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

The junior varsity teams battled to a 1-1 tie in a game that ended at halftime because of inclement weather.