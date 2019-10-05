AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Belton Soccer Shootout

8 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Grain Valley vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse

8 a.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview Invitational

8 a.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lee’s Summit North at Springfield Tournament, Cooper Softball Complex

Truman at Columbia Hickman Invitational

Wildcat Scramble

At Kansas City Urban Youth Academy

Field 1

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

11 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Kansas City Classic finals, Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs girls, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, William Chrisman at Grain Valley Invitational, Grain Valley North Middle School

9 a.m. — Blue Springs boys, Lee’s Summit North at KC Metro Championships, Raymore-Peculiar High School

1:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls at Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival, University of Arkansas Experimental Farm, Fayetteville, Ark.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Alta Vista Charter at Northeast Soccer Complex

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Staley

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Summit Christian Academy

4:30 p.m. — Staley vs. Truman at Adair Park

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown

7 p.m. — Liberty North at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Savannah, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Truman vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Kansas City East at Lee’s Summit North

Class 2 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at Fort Osage

Class 1 District 14

4 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Class 2 District 7 Tournament, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Class 2 District 8 Tournament, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex-Posse Course

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 District 7 Tournament, Shirkey Golf Club, Richmond

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

(see separate listing for college football)

Saturday’s Television

• Soccer: EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Golf: European Tour Open de Espana, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Beijing semifinals, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA preseason: Indiana vs. Sacramento (at India), 8:30 a.m., NBA (273)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m., 9:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Crystal Palace at West Ham United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dover, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Minnesota at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Claborne Breeders’ Futurity, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: América at Cruz Azul, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MMA: UFC Fight Night, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA preseason: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• College volleyball: Wisconsin at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Boxing: Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin, 8 p.m., SHOW (218)

• Rugby: World Cup: Australia vs. Uruguay, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Minnesota at New York Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina, 5:25 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Golf: European Tour Open de Espana, 6 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 6:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: ATP Beijing finals, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Southampton, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: EPL: Bournemouth at Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC (33)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College soccer: Ohio State at Rutgers, 10 a.m., BTN (255)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester United at Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Puebla at Tolucal, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• NFL: New England at Washington, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• NFL: Chicago vs. Oakland (at London), noon, WDAF 6 (6)

• Major League Lacrosse: MLL Championship: Boston at Denver, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Duke at Syracuse, noon, FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Mississippi State at South Carolina, noon, ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Florida at Kentucky, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Michigan State at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s soccer: South Korea at United States, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Drydene 400, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Illinois at Purdue, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Women’s college soccer: Kentucky at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLS: San Jose at Portland, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• College field hockey: Michigan State at Michigan, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3:15 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NFL: Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., WDAF 6 (6)

• Golf: PGA Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR U.S. Bank Invitational, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA preseason: Shanghai vs. Los Angeles Clippers (at Honolulu), 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Winnipeg at New York Islanders, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, 6:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Challenge Cup: Spain, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• NFL: Indianapolis at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rodeo: PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 10 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, 3 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3:15 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis (in progress), 5:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Indianapolis at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m., KCFX (101.1 FM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Houston at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (if necessary), 5:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• NHL: St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m., FSKC (48), NHL (276)

• NBA preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: New York Yankees at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Houston at Tampa Bay, noon, ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Atlanta at St. Louis, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington (if necessary), 5:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: Cleveland at San Francisco, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: New York Yankees at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)