To coach Jason Grubb’s William Chrisman girls tennis squad, the word “team” is a bit misleading.

“We’re a family, a family that loves and cares about each other and that’s what makes this win so special,” No. 6 singles player Laurie Douglas said after her 6-0, 6-0 win over Truman’s Rachel Malelega gave the Bears their first district win as they blanked Grubb’s alma mater 5-0 in the first round of Class 4 District 14 play Monday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

“Grubb is the best! We love him and he loves us. We are a family and we play as a family and tonight, we won as a family.”

Douglas’ No. 6 singles match turned into a quest to beat the clock as the Bears swept doubles play, leaving her and No. 5 singles player Emma Place as the favorites to earn the fourth and fifth wins. Once a team claims win No. 5, the match is over.

Place topped Kailey Wink 6-3, 6-2, and Douglas completed the sweep with her win.

“I’m so happy that Emma and Laurie got the fourth and fifth wins because No. 5 and 6 singles don’t get a lot of attention,” said Grubb, whose Bears won their second consecutive conference championship this season. “Today just shows how important doubles play is. We swept the doubles and needed just two out of six wins in singles and Laurie and Emma delivered.”

Every Chrisman singles player was leading when the match was called after Douglas’ deciding victory.

“I know all the girls playing singles wanted to finish their matches,” Place said, “but the most important thing is to get the win, and we were able to do that today.”

Chrisman’s Kiara Ashurst teamed with Nicole Eppert to win No. 1 doubles, 8-2, over Truman’s Rian Caswell and Lilian Mix. Tori Gant and Douglas teamed for an 8-1 No. 2 doubles win over Michelle Gonzalez and Wink and Hunter Taylor and Place won 8-1 against Malelega and Emily Binnicker.

“Truman is young and they are so much better than they were when we played them earlier in the season,” Grubb said. “We better get ‘em while their young because Coach (Scott) Lett is doing a great job with his team, and they are going to be a force next season.”

When asked about his young team, Lett pondered the question while assistant coach Emma Fuller said, “They keep fighting, they have learned so much this season and they are never going to give up.”

Lett smiled and added, “What she said! That’s a great tribute to our team from Coach Fuller. We are young and we have improved. You might not be able to tell it from the score, but we have worked hard and we have improved and the girls gave it everything they had tonight.”

The Bears now meet top-seeded St. Teresa’s Academy in the semifinals at 4 p.m. today at the Plaza Tennis Center.

“St. Teresa’s will be heavy favorites, but I like our chances,” Grubb said. “We have to play well in doubles, like we did today. If we can do that, we’ll see what happens in singles.”