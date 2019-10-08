Daniel Worth and the Lee’s Summit North boys swimming and diving team showed they will be contenders at the state meet.

The Broncos claimed wins in seven of the 12 events – including a pair of individual wins by Worth – to capture the title of the Kansas City Classic Saturday at Henley Aquatic Center.

Lee’s Summit North tallied 327 points to top crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West (297.5). The host Blue Springs Wildcats finished eighth with 132 points. Grain Valley was 15th with 50 and Blue Springs South, which only had divers competing, was 21st with two points. Truman and William Chrisman failed to score points.

Daniel Worth captured victories in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. His time of 1 minute, 55.14 seconds in the 200 IM was more than 5 seconds faster than the runner-up, Tait Harvey of Liberty. His time of 56.52 seconds in the breaststroke was nearly 3 seconds better than the runner-up, Tim Schweizer of Blue Springs.

He also teamed with Alder Harding, Lance Godard and Andrew Bennett to capture a win in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.09. He led off the 200 freestyle relay team, combining with Clayton Adkins, Bennett and Godard to win in 1:31.64.

Bennett claimed a win in the 50 freestyle (21.80) while also finishing fifth in the 100 freestyle (50.20).

Godard triumphed in the 100 butterfly (52.26) and anchored a 400 freestyle relay victory (3:22.24) along with Harding, Grant Idoux and Adkins.

Idoux claimed fifth place in the 200 freestyle (1:51.32) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (50.82). Aidan Winn took fourth in diving (387.30), Adkins was eighth in the 100 freestyle (51.60) and Harding was eighth in the 100 backstroke (58.79) in also making the finals for the Broncos.

Schweizer, Cogan Davis and Josiah Thomson had the top finishes for Blue Springs. In addition to taking second in the 100 breaststroke, Schweizer finished sixth in the 100 butterfly (56.03). Davis took fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.16) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (54.84). Thomson captured second in diving with an 11-dive score of 445.00, finishing behind only Park Hill South’s Greyson Langer (486.50).

JJ Davis also took seventh in diving (365.50) and Grayden Peoples was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:13.56) for the Wildcats.

"Some big performances from our guys on day two (finals),” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “Gabe Marthaler dropped another second and is now within 2 of the automatic state cut (in the 100 breaststroke). Larry Baldwin dropped another few seconds in the 100 back – right now he drops time every time he even looks at the water. Happy with the meet overall for how tired we are from training."

Wyatt Huffman led the way for Grain Valley, capturing fourth place in the 200 IM (2:03.25) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.18). Eli Hendricks took third in diving with a score of 400.85.

Caleb Ellis led Lee’s Summit West with a victory in the 200 freestyle (1:46.88) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 freestyle (49.49).