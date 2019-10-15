The Blue Springs girls tennis team’s district team title streak ended at three this season.

But its top two players aren’t done yet.

Senior Bentley Walters and junior Allie Brown advanced to today’s Class 2 sectionals by finishing first and second, respectively, in the Class 2 District 14 individual tournament Friday at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Walters and Brown advanced to the singles finals to earn sectional berths, with Walters prevailing 6-1, 6-4 over her teammate for the title.

“I am so proud of Bentley and Allie advancing to sectionals. All of their hard work and dedication to the sport is paying off on the courts,” Blue Springs coach Jennifer Kramer said. “They are leaders on and off the court, and it shows in their performance. It was satisfying to watch the girls play for first and second place for districts but also heartbreaking knowing one could only claim first. Bentley won the title but Allie wasn’t far behind. I’m looking forward to sectionals and hopeful both girls will advance to state.”

Walters and Brown will play in sectionals at 4 p.m. today at Park Hill South High School.

Walters and Brown each defeated St. Teresa’s Academy opponents in the semifinals. Walters topped Annemarie Hotze 6-1, 6-1, while Brown beat Emma Bridges 6-1, 6-3.

Lee’s Summit North’s Kelly Connolly finished fifth, topping William Chrisman’s Tori Gant 8-5 in the consolation final.

Meredith and Ellen Mason of St. Teresa’s claimed the doubles title, 6-2m 6-2 over teammates Lauren Adriano and Thais Montagner.

Lee’s Summit North’s Morgan McGurk and Lauren Draney finished third, topping William Chrisman’s Nicole Eppert and Kiara Ashurst 10-5 in the third-place match.

“It was tough watching Eppert come up one win short of a sectionals appearance next week in her final season where she became the school's all-time winningest player,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “(We) will hopefully return as strong or better next season.”

Lee’s Summit North’s Ashley Borron and Riley Young finished fifth, defeating Blue Springs’ Molly Hocker and Azure Bradford 8-0 in the consolation final.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 13: Blue Springs South or Grain Valley failed to advance anyone to sectionals in Saturday’s Class 2 District 13 individual tournament at Columbia Rock Bridge.

South’s Khiara Cox and Jasmine Tucker defeated Grain Valley’s Alyssa Owens and Ryan Deaton in the quarterfinals but lost to Columbia Rock Bridge eventual runner-up Christine Ramesh and Aparna Sivaraman in the semifinals and then lost in the third-place match.

Defending state champion Rock Bridge also advanced Corinne Farid and Mary Frances Hose in doubles and Maggie Lin in singles. Columbia Hickman’s Mirra Manolov took second.