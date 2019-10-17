Derek Banta and Caleb Franklin earned their first victories of the season to help spark the Blue Springs boys swimming and diving team to a victory in a three-team meet.

The Wildcats totaled 523 points to easily outdistance Suburban Big Six foe Raymore-Peculiar (376) and Grain Valley (271), which celebrated its Senior Night at Centennial Pool-Plex in Blue Springs.

"Very happy with the result against a very tough conference opponent. Lots of best times at a very tough time of the year to swim fast,” Blue Springs coach Kevin Bigham said. “Every time I see Josiah (Thomson) dive he makes my brain explode with how awesome he is. Big wins for the first time this season from Derek and Caleb. Exactly what we wanted to see this time of year."

Banta claimed a win in the 200-yard freestyle, beating runner-up Evan Reich of Grain Valley by more than 10 seconds with a time of 2 minutes, 15.61 seconds.

Franklin topped teammate William Smalley in the 500 freestyle in 6:07.78.

Thomson continued his strong season in diving, compiling a score of 280.00 for the win. Teammate JJ Davis also passed the six-dive automatic state qualifying standard of 230 with a score of 231.55. Grain Valley’s Jackson Lane was third (195.95).

Cogan Davis and Tim Schweizer led the way for Blue Springs as each scored a pair of wins. Davis prevailed in the 200 individual medley (2:15.84) and 100 freestyle (53.07), while Schweizer won the 50 freestyle (24.20) and 100 butterfly (58.65). They also teamed with Grayden Peoples and Larry Baldwin for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:48.12).

Gabe Marthaler (1:07.82) won the 100 breaststroke over Grain Valley’s Jase Tipton (1:14.31).

Grain Valley’s Jordon Jarman took second in the 50 freestyle (25.54) and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay team (3:58.95) with Reich, Isaac Burd and Tipton.