Moberly’s Kenedi Freeman knew it all along that if given the chance, she would deliver for the Moberly Lady Spartans softball team.

That chance came in the second inning as Freeman drove in Moberly’s first run with a single to right. Freeman then delivered again with a fielder’s choice in the fifth to score teammate Mary Billington, who led off with a single and later stole second and third.

However it wasn’t until the seventh that Freeman got her real chance. After a one-out walk to Billington and the game tied at 2-all, Freeman came up clutch yet again with a single to right to put runners on first and third. As it turned out, Moberly wound up scoring on a walk off after Boonville pitcher Abby Pulliam walked the next two batters to give the Spartans a 3-2 victory.

Freeman has seen her share of disappointments the last three years in the district tournament. She said this was Moberly’s first district win in four years. “It felt good to send someone else home this time,” Freeman said.

Moberly coach Ryan Taylor said Freeman has been that type of player all year. “She just turns it on when she needs to and seems to get that big hit to help us score that much needed run.” Taylor said. “I am really proud of our girls for being really patient at the plate and waiting for a strike. It was kind of frustrating for us. I thought Boonville’s pitcher pitched a great game. I know she is young but she has a bright future and really did a great job frustrating our older girls. But I am proud of our girls for staying confident in themselves and confident in their teammates.”

Moberly would later go on to lose to top-seeded Kirksville in the semifinal round later that night by a score of 11-0.

The Lady Spartans finished the season at 9-16 overall.

As for the scoring in the game, Moberly struck first with one run in each of the second and fifth innings of play while Boonville scored both runs in the top of the sixth on a RBI-double to left by Emma West and an infield single back to the pitcher by Bryanna Jones to tie the game at 2-all.

Meanwhile, after a scoreless inning in the top half of the seventh by Boonville, the Spartans began to make their move in the bottom half of the inning with a one-out walk by Mary Billington and a single to right by Kenedi Freeman. Then, after Madyson Klostermann received a walk to load the bases, Pulliam worked the count full against Samantha Calvert before issuing a free pass to bring in the go ahead run.

Taylor said he was trying to squeeze early on in the seventh but Boonville's pitcher was kind of out of the zone.

“We weren't able to get a good one down so we changed our focus to look for a walk,” Taylor said. “She got down 3-1 in the count and then last pitch was a ball and she ended up walking in the winning run.”

Lauren Koenig picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Pulliam took the loss for Boonville, dropping her to 3-3 on the season. Koenig pitched all seven innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out six. Pulliam, meanwhile, pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out six batters.

Freeman finished the game 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Tara Ginter and Mary Billington each had one hit while Samantha Cavert drove in one run.

For Boonville, Bryanna Jones went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Emma West doubled and drove in one run while Daylynn Baker and Olivia Eichelberger each had one single.

In other games in the district, No. 2 Chillicothe beat No. 3 Marshall 12-2 while top-seeded Kirksville upended Moberly in the late game 11-0.





