The Kansas City Mavericks had an optional practice Tuesday morning at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena and every player on the team showed up.

“It’s been a good week of practice,” said assistant coach Kohl Schultz, an Overland Park native who graduated from Olathe East High School. “No one is looking for a panic button to push – we’re all working hard getting ready for Friday’s game against Tulsa.”

The Oilers will visit SEC Arena Friday for a 7:05 p.m. start. The Oilers defeated the Mavericks 5-2 in their season opener last Friday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The Mavericks followed that loss with a 6-2 setback against the Indy Fuel last Saturday in the team’s home opener.

“If you lose two in a row in the regular season it’s no big deal,” said forward C.J. Eick, “but losing two in a row to start the season gets a lot of attention.

“There is no panic on the team or in this locker room, but there is a sense of urgency – and that’s a good thing. We have worked on a lot of situational things this week and looked at a lot of video to pinpoint the areas we need to improve.

“Our coaches have done a great job of getting us prepared for Friday, but that’s nothing new. They do a great job of getting us ready for every opponent.”

The Mavericks still have just one goalie in camp, rookie Hayden Hawkey, but their American Hockey League affiliate, the Stockton Heat, assigned forward Mason Morelli to the team Tuesday.

The Mavericks are expecting a goalie from Stockton later in the week.