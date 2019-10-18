It may have set in at different points in time for each Hallsville hitter Thursday night, but with Tolton ace Paige Bedsworth on the mound, the message was clear: The Indians weren’t getting anybody across the plate.

Bedsworth struck out 15 batters as Tolton raced to a 10-0 victory over Hallsville in a Class 2 District 7 semifinal.

Top-seeded Tolton (15-3) advances to face No. 2 seed Centralia (11-12) in the district championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mokane.

It’s been smooth sailing for the Trailblazers as of late. Tolton made it nine wins in 10 games with the dominating performance Thursday. Bedsworth took control in the circle, and the Tolton bats came out hot.

“Right from the get-go, the bats were smoking,” Tolton head coach Taylor Bartlett said.

By the time Hallsville came up to bat for the second time, it was already trailing by four runs. Emilee Farnan, Bedsworth and Emily Konrad all doubled in the first inning, as the Trailblazers teed off on Hallsville starting pitcher Emma Littrell.

The early offensive onslaught “kind of took the air out of the place,” Bartlett said.

Based on the way Bedsworth has been pitching, four runs would have been sufficient. However, she evidently wasn’t convinced, deciding to do some work on offense, too. Bedsworth finished the night 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored.

“We believe we can compete with anybody,” Bartlett said. “Paige is just a great athlete. In addition to pitching, she is a star outfielder and she can hit. When you’ve got really good pitching, its huge, and you’re never out of it.”

The Trailblazers gave Bedsworth plenty of run support, chipping in an additional two runs in the second, third and sixth innings, respectively.

Farnan went 4-for-4 for the game, while Allie Widmer posted three hits and Sophie Angel added two.

Bedsworth blew through the Hallsville lineup for a complete-game shutout on 105 pitches, allowing just two hits. She did walk two batters and hit one, but that would be the extent of the Indians’ success reaching base all night.

Perhaps most remarkable of all, of all 18 outs Bedsworth recorded, just three of them were on balls in play: one groundout and two flyouts.

Bartlett credited Bedsworth’s effective riseball for her dominance.

“We know when she is going, we’ve got a chance to win,” Bartlett said. “If we get a lead, most of the time we’re going to be able to keep it. We’ve got a really good pitcher in Paige Bedsworth.”

The Trailblazers got crucial experience against larger schools during a tournament in Rolla last weekend, with games against Webster Groves, Willard and Waynesville. The Trailblazers won all three.

With their ace on the mound, red-hot bats and loads of confidence, the Trailblazers believe they can play with anybody.