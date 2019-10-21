The Bunceton girls volleyball team won in straight sets against Chillicothe Friday night in Chilhowee by the scores of 25-18 and 25-18.

Bunceton volleyball coach Dustin Ray said the girls flat come out to play. “We took down a tough Chilhowee team in two sets,” Ray said. “The effort they gave was by far the most of the year and the victory shows.”

Ashlyn Twenter led the Lady Dragons, who improved to 4-13 on the season, with three kills on seven attack attempts along with two digs and one block. Laney Heilman finished the match with one kill on three attack attempts, two aces and one dig while Cara Bishop added three aces, three digs and one block, Madison Brown with three attack attempts and one ace, Reagan Triebsch with three aces, Madelynn Myers with three attack attempts and one dig, Savanna Tracy with two digs and Taylynn Heilman with one dig.

In the JV match, Bunceton defeated Chilhowee in two straight sets 25-19 and 28-26.

Ray said this team continues to just enjoy themselves on the court. “We won another match in two straight sets,” Ray said. “They are greatly improving and learning how to work together.”

Kaelyn Crews led the Lady Dragons with five aces and one kill on two attack attempts. Lyrik Tracy finished the match with four aces and two attack attempts, followed by Alyssa Welch with one kill on three attack attempts and two digs, Emily Breece with three aces and one dig, Bella Vaca with two aces and Kylee Myers with one ace.