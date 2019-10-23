Grain Valley soccer coach Tyler Nichol was not pleased with his offense in the Eagles’ last meeting against Grandview.

That was fixed Tuesday as Pierson Jaynes scored two goals to lead Grain Valley to a 3-0 shutout of the Bulldogs in a Suburban Small Seven match at Moody Murry Field.

“The guys played well tonight,” Nichol said after his team improved to 11-3-3 overall and 8-2 in the conference. “We struggled to create much going forward the first time we played these guys. Tonight we were dominant in possession and much more dynamic in attack.”

Senior Jack Knust scored on a penalty kick in the 18th minute to put the Eagles ahead. Jaynes scored off a Kendall Schrader assist in the final two minutes of the first half to put Grain Valley up 2-0 at the intermission.

Jaynes added his second goal in the 75th minute.

The Eagles travel to Platte County Thursday with first place in the conference on the line. The Pirates lead the Small Seven with an 8-1 record with the Eagles a half game behind at 8-2.

OAK GROVE 1, WARRENSBURG 0: Three goalkeepers made one goal stand up for Oak Grove in a Missouri River Valley Conference West win over host Warrensburg Tuesday.

Jake Wood scored the game’s lone goal as the Panthers evened their MRVC West mark at 4-4 and improved to 12-8-1 overall.

Hagan Dyer, Colby Rowland and Chase Coffman combined to record the shutout for Oak Grove.